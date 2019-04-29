Russian Far East minister to visit North Korea in early May to talk economics, says envoy

PYONGYANG, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov is expected to visit Pyongyang early in May to work on agreements that the Russian and North Korean leaders reached during their recent negotiations in Vladivostok, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told TASS when asked to go into detail about the plans on the heels of the summit.

The ambassador said that Kozlov, who is the chairman of the Russian side of the intergovernmental commission, was scheduled to visit Pyongyang to work on matters concerning the economic agenda. "It is difficult, given the sanctions," Matsegora noted.

"Russia complies and will keep on complying with the decisions of the UN Security Council, but it will be actively seeking the trajectories that don’t fall under restrictions. This is the main direction of our joint efforts at the moment," the diplomat said.

Kozlov is expected to visit North Korea "right after the [May] holidays. "At any rate, this is what we agreed upon together with him, and he is ready to come," Matsegora concluded.

Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were held on April 25 on Russky Island in Vladivostok. The leaders thoroughly discussed the state and prospects of intergovernmental relations and covered issues linked to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in particular the denuclearization problem. The Vladivostok summit turned out to be the first face-to-face meeting for Putin and Kim. After the talks, the Russian president said that the North Korean leader was "an interesting and informative interlocutor," while Kim described the talks as "comprehensive."

Ambassador Matsura took part in the endeavors to pave the way for Kim’s visit to Russia. He was among those officials welcoming the North Korean leader at Hassan Railway station, and he also participated in the expanded bilateral meeting in Vladivostok.