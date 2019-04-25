Putin says Ukrainian election showed utter failure of Poroshenko’s policy

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the outcome of Ukraine’s presidential election is evidence of utter failure of President Pyotr Poroshenko’s policies.

"Is there anything for me to judge? That’s absolute failure of Poroshenko’s policy," Putin told the media in Vladivostok after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "I am certain that Ukraine’s new authorities cannot but be well aware of this. And they are aware. It remains to be seen what steps Ukraine’s new President Vladimir Zelensky will take. Understanding is one thing while building a realistic policy meeting the interests of the people is something very different."

Putin believes that Moscow-Kiev relations will depend on the policy of Ukraine’s new leadership.

"We wish and we are prepared to restore relations in full, but we cannot do that unilaterally," he added.