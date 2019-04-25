Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says Ukrainian election showed utter failure of Poroshenko’s policy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 13:00 UTC+3

Putin believes that Moscow-Kiev relations will depend on the policy of new Ukrainian leadership

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the outcome of Ukraine’s presidential election is evidence of utter failure of President Pyotr Poroshenko’s policies.

Read also
Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky should not meet with Putin 'face to face', warns adviser

"Is there anything for me to judge? That’s absolute failure of Poroshenko’s policy," Putin told the media in Vladivostok after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "I am certain that Ukraine’s new authorities cannot but be well aware of this. And they are aware. It remains to be seen what steps Ukraine’s new President Vladimir Zelensky will take. Understanding is one thing while building a realistic policy meeting the interests of the people is something very different."

Putin believes that Moscow-Kiev relations will depend on the policy of Ukraine’s new leadership.

"We wish and we are prepared to restore relations in full, but we cannot do that unilaterally," he added.

