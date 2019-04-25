Putin expects Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia to help ease Korean tensions

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening the Russian-North Korean summit on Thursday he expected Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia to promote settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

"I’m convinced that your today’s visit to Russia will contribute to the development of bilateral relations, helps to gain a better understanding of possible ways to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, to see what can be done together, what Russia can do to support the processes that are now under way," he said.

"Undoubtedly, we welcome your efforts to develop the inter-Korean dialogue and to normalize relations between North Korea and the United States," Putin said during talks with Kim Jong-un in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

"Of course, a lot remains to be done in bilateral relations, to develop trade and economic ties and humanitarian contacts," the Russian president went on.

Putin said he was "very pleased" to see Kim Jong-un in Russia, adding that diplomats from the two nations have started to negotiate on it long ago.

He congratulated his North Korean counterpart on being re-elected as the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission. He also noted that last year, the two states marked the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

"I remember my visit to your country. Your father was one of the authors of the basic treaty - the Treaty on friendship between our nations," Putin said.