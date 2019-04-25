Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin arrives to Vladivostok for talks with N.Korean leader

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 6:01 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian president travelled to Vladivostok from Chita, where he attended a meeting on tackling wildfires in the region

VLADIVOSTOK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived to the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Russian president travelled to Vladivostok from Chita, where he attended a meeting on tackling wildfires in the region. After the talks with Kim, Putin will travel to Beijing to take part in the One Belt One Road international forum.

Kim arrived to Vladivostok by train on Wednesday on an invitation from the Russian leader. The summit between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will be their first meeting in person. The previous Russian-North Korean summit was held on August 24, between then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il.

Moreover, Russia is the first foreign country that the North Korean leader has visited after the national Supreme People's Assembly re-elected Kim Jong-un as the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission in early April.

According to earlier reports, the talks will begin after 13:00 local time (6:00 Moscow time). After the official ceremony, the leaders will have a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks in an expanded format.

The main topics on the agenda are the peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula and ensuring security in Northeast Asia as a whole. The leaders are also going to discuss the state of the bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. No documents or joint statements are planned for signing.

