Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says nothing left in US diplomacy but ultimatums

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 31, 14:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov noted that if one serves as a foreign minister, they have to search for diplomatic solutions to various problems

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. US diplomats have been only resorting in their work to threats and ultimatums and use sanctions if other countries refuse to meet their demands, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin."

"Now I see nothing in US diplomacy but ultimatums and then sanctions in case they are not fulfilled," Lavrov said in the interview, published on the Foreign Ministry’s website. "Other tools have somehow disappeared from US diplomacy’s arsenal and this is regrettable."

Read also

Ukraine's presidential election

In comment on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remark that NATO countries need to take joint steps against Russia over Ukraine, Lavrov noted that the US top diplomat "says many things." "When we sometimes talk over the phone with him (it’s been a long time ago since we last met) he holds a conversation rather correctly. Although it’s clear that we disagree on most issues."

Lavrov noted that "if you serve as a foreign minister, you have to search for diplomatic solutions to various problems."

Earlier, Pompeo said the Washington administration expected that NATO would endorse a series of actions next week in response to Russia’s steps in Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will soon decide on measures against Moscow in connection with Venezuela
2
Zelensky beating Poroshenko, as both contenders bound for runoff presidential race
3
Lavrov: Washington informed of what Russian troops are doing in Venezuela
4
Ukraine's presidential election
5
Yuila Tymoshenko’s team says she enters second round of elections together with Zelensky
6
New Russian aircraft successfully completes its first test flight
7
Zuzana Caputova elected the President of Slovakia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT