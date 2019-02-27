Kremlin: Email from ex-lawyer did not mention Trump's interest in Moscow tower project

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The US president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen did not indicate in his letters to the Kremlin the fact that Trump was aware of the project to build a skyscraper in Moscow and was closely following the discussion of that deal, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters answering a question on the issue.

"No, that was never mentioned [in the correspondence]," he said. "Quite the opposite, the correspondence focused on the fact that the project wasn't going anywhere, so they tried to find help but contacted the wrong persons," he explained.

The issue at hand is the project to build a skyscraper in Moscow dubbed Trump Tower. It has never been implemented, but Peskov earlier confirmed that the Kremlin administration had received requests for assistance from Cohen. The spokesman stressed at that time that these letters had been sent to the publicly available email address, and their authors were advised to get in touch with representatives of the construction sector in Russia or take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in order to find some investors.

According to Peskov, communication between Trump’s representatives and the Kremlin boiled down to these requests.