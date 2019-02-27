Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's senate speaker expects second US-North Korea summit to produce positive results

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 27, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Trump and Kim held their first historic meeting in Singapore on June 12, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects the second meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea to produce positive results, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said, commenting on the Hanoi summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

Read also

Press review: Kim-Trump summit kicks off in Vietnam and Netanyahu to talk Syria with Putin

"The second round of talks is very important. We very much hope that there will be positive results. Russia like nobody else is interested in that, because our country is partially situated in this region. We are interested in easing tensions," she pointed out.

The Russian senate speaker added that she considered the meeting to be a positive sign as the first summit had helped reduce tensions.

"I think it is only possible to achieve positive results if there is dialogue and the parties take each other’s opinions into consideration, expressing readiness to meet each other half way," Matviyenko noted.

She emphasized that North Korea had taken serious steps to ease tensions following the first Kim-Trump meeting, dismantling a nuclear test site, suspending nuclear and missile tests and launching talks with South Korea, but "unfortunately, there have been no similar steps on the part of the US."

"If ensuring the complete denuclearization of North Korea remains the only goal of these talks, with no actions taken to lift sanctions, then as a sovereign state, North Korea is unlikely to take further unilateral steps," Matviyenko noted.

Hanoi summit

The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking place in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Wednesday. The two leaders are expected to agree on specific steps aimed at resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula during their Hanoi meeting.

Trump and Kim held their first historic meeting in Singapore on June 12, 2018. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Russia calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint
3
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
4
India, Pakistan trade accusations over Kashmir flare-up
5
Lavrov, Venezuelan executive vice president to hold talks in Moscow — source
6
Greek party leader to discuss situation in Mediterranean, Syria and Iran in Moscow
7
Trump pins hopes on China, Russia, Japan, S. Korea's help in Pyongyang’s denuclearization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT