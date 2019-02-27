Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior Russian diplomat, Yemeni PM discuss ways to resolve conflict in the country

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 27, 11:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed held a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday to discuss the prospects for implementing the agreements reached at the UN-sponsored intra-Yemeni consultations in Sweden in December 2018, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia, UN call on Yemenis to implement agreements reached in Sweden

According to the ministry, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen.

"The parties discussed military, political and humanitarian developments in Yemen, including the implementation of the agreements reached at the agreements reached at the UN-sponsored intra-Yemeni consultations held in Sweden on December 6-13, 2018, and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2451," the statement reads.

Yemen conflict

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah group has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country at the request of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

Sweden consultations

Agreements concerning Yemen’s largest Red Sea port of Hodeidah were reached during consultations in Sweden in December 2018. Houthi fighters and the Yemeni government agreed to halt hostilities and gradually withdraw armed units from Hodeidah, as well as from the ports of Salif and Ras Isa. A monitoring committee was established, which comprises representatives of the opposing sides and head of a team of UN ceasefire monitors Patrick Cammaert.

Since a ceasefire took effect on December 18, both parties to the conflict have been accusing each other of violations. At the same time, both failed to withdraw troops and create demilitarized zones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
Suspected Russian ‘spy’ arrested in Sweden, police say
4
Russian defense industry to ‘breathe new life’ into Su-30SM fighter jet
5
Russian Navy tracks US warship movements in Baltic Sea — Defense Ministry
6
Russia, China, India concerned about increased trade protectionism, says Lavrov
7
Key facts about Russia’s Su-30 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT