Senior Russian diplomat, Yemeni PM discuss ways to resolve conflict in the country

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed held a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday to discuss the prospects for implementing the agreements reached at the UN-sponsored intra-Yemeni consultations in Sweden in December 2018, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen.

"The parties discussed military, political and humanitarian developments in Yemen, including the implementation of the agreements reached at the agreements reached at the UN-sponsored intra-Yemeni consultations held in Sweden on December 6-13, 2018, and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2451," the statement reads.

Yemen conflict

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah group has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country at the request of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

Sweden consultations

Agreements concerning Yemen’s largest Red Sea port of Hodeidah were reached during consultations in Sweden in December 2018. Houthi fighters and the Yemeni government agreed to halt hostilities and gradually withdraw armed units from Hodeidah, as well as from the ports of Salif and Ras Isa. A monitoring committee was established, which comprises representatives of the opposing sides and head of a team of UN ceasefire monitors Patrick Cammaert.

Since a ceasefire took effect on December 18, both parties to the conflict have been accusing each other of violations. At the same time, both failed to withdraw troops and create demilitarized zones.