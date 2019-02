UN, February 27. /TASS/. The United States has demonstrated double standards by "killing" Russia’s draft UN Security Council resolution on Venezuela with its amendments, Russian Deputy UN envoy, Dmitry Polyansky, told the UN Security Council session on Tuesday.

"I would like to inform that while we were having a session here, the US delegation has already managed to kill our draft statement by introducing amendments condemning the Maduro government and so on," he said. "The optics, used by the United States for Haiti, is apparently not suitable for Venezuela. We view this as an outrageous manifestation of double standards."

Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya said earlier in the day that Russia had prepared a draft Security Council statement on Venezuela, similar to the one adopted for Haiti on the US initiative.

The initial version of the document expresses concern over civilian deaths in Venezuela and confirms the UN Security Council’s readiness to work in cooperation with the country’s people and legitimate authorities. It also calls upon all political forces to demonstrate their commitment to solving the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.