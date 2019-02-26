Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Cuban diplomats discuss bilateral cooperation in Havana

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 26, 5:57 UTC+3 HAVANA
Share
1 pages in this article

HAVANA, February 26. /TASS/. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said.

Read also

Moscow and Havana eye signing an agreement on upgrade of Cuba's railway network

Titov is currently on a visit to Havana where he will hold consultations with the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

"The sides noted the great condition of bilateral relations characterized by political dialogue at the highest level, and expressed mutual readiness to continue strengthening political, diplomatic, economic, trade, cultural and social ties and cooperation. They also discussed issues on the international and regional agenda, where it became apparent that their positions are similar on many aspects," the Cuban Foreign Ministry said noting that Russian Ambassador to Havana Andrey Guskov was also present at the meeting.

At the end of January Chief Justice of Russia's Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev visited Cuba. He held consultations with President of the People's Supreme Court of Cuba Ruben Remigio Ferro on issues of developing cooperation and exchanging experiences.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
2
Butina’s passport handed over to US immigration to speed up deportation
3
UN chief urges Russia, US to salvage INF, extend New START
4
Maduro-Trump meeting would resolve Venezuela crisis, says top diplomat
5
Lavrov warns Washington's stance at negotiations with North Korea will have no effect
6
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return
7
Russia, US to hold talks on air traffic between countries on February 26-28
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT