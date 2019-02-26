Russian and Cuban diplomats discuss bilateral cooperation in Havana

HAVANA, February 26. /TASS/. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said.

Titov is currently on a visit to Havana where he will hold consultations with the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

"The sides noted the great condition of bilateral relations characterized by political dialogue at the highest level, and expressed mutual readiness to continue strengthening political, diplomatic, economic, trade, cultural and social ties and cooperation. They also discussed issues on the international and regional agenda, where it became apparent that their positions are similar on many aspects," the Cuban Foreign Ministry said noting that Russian Ambassador to Havana Andrey Guskov was also present at the meeting.

At the end of January Chief Justice of Russia's Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev visited Cuba. He held consultations with President of the People's Supreme Court of Cuba Ruben Remigio Ferro on issues of developing cooperation and exchanging experiences.