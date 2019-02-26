Russia's top diplomat to discuss trade and economic cooperation in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, February 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Hong Kong for the first time on Tuesday. Lavrov will meet with Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam to discuss bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, financial, humanitarian and other spheres.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said ahead of the meeting that Moscow is developing its relations with Hong Kong in the framework of strategic partnership with China. Hong Kong enjoys a high level of autonomy and has a right to develop international ties in several spheres. The territory is also a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and participant in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

After the meeting with Lam, Lavrov will head to China's historic town of Wuzhen where he will hold separate talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. On Wednesday the three ministers will hold joint talks.