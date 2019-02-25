Lavrov urges to take potential of six-party talks on North Korea into account

HO CHI MINH CITY, February 25. /TASS/. The six-party talks on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, which involve Russia, China, the US, Japan and the two Korean states, may prove useful if there is progress in dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a conference dubbed International Cooperation in a Troubled World, organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club in partnership with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

"The situation in Northeast Asia is not easy, primarily because of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, but as far as long-term stability goes, the goal is to establish a peace and security mechanism in the region," he said.

"This is one of the goals that were agreed on during the six-party talks on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue when the talks were still underway. They are stalled now but their potential should be taken into account," the Russian top diplomat noted.

"I hope that if there is progress in relations between the US and North Korea, then the six-party mechanism will prove very useful, particularly in relation to peace and security issues," Lavrov added.