Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to continue providing modern weapons to Vietnam - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 24, 10:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov described relations between Moscow and Hanoi as strategic partnership

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue providing modern weapons to Hanoi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Vietnam’s national broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV), China’s CCTV and Phoenix TV.

"Defense cooperation has always been playing an important role in our relations. We are ready to continue fulfilling Vietnam’s need for modern weapons to help ensure the country’s security and protect its sovereignty," Lavrov said, adding that Russia and Vietnam had also been effectively cooperating in the cyber security field.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that trade between the two countries had grown by more than 16% in 2018, exceeding $6 bln, as a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) had entered into force.

Lavrov described relations between Moscow and Hanoi as strategic partnership. "We are very pleased with our relationship, we appreciate it and we can see that our Vietnamese friends feel the same," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Russia’s top diplomat rules out peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo on Japan’s terms
3
Russia to use Federatsiya spacecraft for deep space flights, says Roscosmos chief
4
Russia, US maintain contacts on Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan - Lavrov
5
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
6
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
7
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT