Russia, US maintain contacts on Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan - Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington maintain contacts on Syria, North Korea and Afghanistan but there is no comprehensive dialogue on the entire range of relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Vietnam’s national broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV), China’s CCTV and Phoenix TV.

"I have already said that we maintain contacts with the US military and diplomats," he said. "The so-called deconfliction mechanism has been set up in Syria, aimed at reducing the risk of incidents, it operates on a regular basis. Closed-door consultations are underway on various aspects of resolving the Syria issue," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that such contacts were useful because the United States was present in Syria, though illegitimately. "This kind of dialogue is necessary in order to prevent incidents," Lavrov went on to say, adding that "it is even more necessary now, given Washington’s plans to withdraw troops from Syria."

According to Lavrov, it is yet unclear when and how the troop pullout will take place. "Many doubt that troops will be pulled out at all," he noted. "Nevertheless, such a dialogue is useful. It is encouraging that the US remains committed to implementing the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which stipulates that it is up to the Syrian people to decide the country’s future, while there should be no foreign pressure," he pointed out.

North Korea and Afghanistan

Lavrov said that Russia and the US also maintained contacts on North Korea and Afghanistan. "The Americans are interested in our advice and assessments, as well as in China’s," he said. "They have been holding close consultations with China and South Korea," he added.

"Afghanistan is another foreign policy area where the Americans maintain contacts with us, they even initiate them," the Russian foreign minister emphasized. "US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has several times held contacts with my deputy Igor Morgulov, making positive public statements about Russia’s efforts to help resolve the Afghan issue, including the so-called Moscow meetings that involve China, Pakistan, Iran, India and all Central Asian countries," he noted.

Lavrov said that Russia regularly invited the US to those meetings but it rejected the invitation to the October session. "I am sure that if we continue to meet like this, we will continue to invite US representatives to participate," he added.

"There are also other issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda on which we maintain contacts. However, there is no comprehensive dialogue on the entire range of our relations," the Russian top diplomat concluded.