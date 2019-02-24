Lavrov says deployment of Russian military police on Syrian-Turkish border possible

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The Russian military police can be deployed in the buffer zone currently being created on the border between Syria and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.

Lavrov said that in 1998, Turkey and Syria signed a document about setting up a buffer zone.

"It envisages an agreement on cooperation in eradicating the terrorist threat on the common border, including an opportunity for the Turkish side to carry out operations in certain border areas on the Syrian territory," he said in an interview to Vietnam’s national broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV), China’s CCTV and Phoenix TV.

The format of the buffer zone is still being coordinated to better reflect stances taken by Damascus and Ankara on the issue, Lavrov went on.

"Right now, the final format of this buffer zone is undergoing adjustments with the participation of the military, and, naturally, with regard to the stance of Damascus and maximum possible account of Turkey’s interests," he said

However, Russia’s top diplomat said that the deal does not envisage joint military operations.

"In fact, we have the experience of deploying Russian military police to accompany on-the-ground agreements on ceasefire, security measures and de-escalation zones," he added.