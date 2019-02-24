Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Washington consults with Moscow on US-N.Korea summit preparations - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 24, 10:44 UTC+3

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow welcomes normalization of relations between Washington and Pyongyang

MOSCOW, February ·24. /TASS/. Washington officials have been consulting with Moscow on preparations for the upcoming second US-North Korea summit to be held in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on February 27-28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Vietnamese and Chinese TV channels on Sunday.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow welcomes the normalization of relations between Washington and Pyongyang.

"I’m not going to make a secret of it: US officials responsible for preparing the summit are consulting with us," Lavrov said in an interview to Vietnam’s national broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV), China’s CCTV and Phoenix TV. "We also maintain a permanent contact with our North Korean friends. Motivated by a sincere desire to be helpful, we are expressing our recommendations regarding how results can be achieved."

Russia’s top diplomat underlined the importance of turning agreements, reached during the first meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, into practical deeds.

"As I understand, this is what negotiators from the United States and North Korea, who are preparing the next week’s summit, are trying to do: [they are] trying to agree on how to seal practical agreements with concrete timeframes, deadlines and responsibilities," Lavrov said.

"I would like to note that everything that happened during the Singapore summit and after it, all efforts that had been taken by the sides to date develop within the logical framework endorsed in the Russian-Chinese roadmap," the Russian Foreign Minister continued. "It envisages the gradual, consistent approach to solving the Korean Peninsula problem. First, the parties refrain from rhetoric and actions that may irritate the opposite side, then they engage in contacts with an aim to forge mutually acceptable approaches allowing to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and achieve security of all Northeastern Asian nations with regard to North Korea’s interests of development. In fact, the rejection of irritative rhetoric and actions has already taken place."

According to Lavrov, Pyongyang has already suspended nuclear tests and ballistic launches. The United States and North Korea, on their part, show restraint while carrying out joint exercises near North Korea’s borders.

"A dialogue begins to take shape," he said. "Making further events develop according to the logic of the Russian-Chinese roadmap is in our interest. Based on details of this or that situation, we are ready to consult directly with the interested party."

Lavrov added that final agreements should be sealed in the multilateral format, because Northeastern Asian problems should correspond to agreements of all other actors involved, such as South Korea, China, Russia and Japan."

Answering to a question of why Hanoi was chosen as a venue for a new Trump-Kim meeting, the Russian top diplomat suggested that Vietnam has been very responsible in conducting its foreign policy. "Vietnam is a country, which is open for cooperation, which never forgets its friends and does not seek artificial confrontation with anyone," he added.

