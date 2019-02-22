Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IS defeat helped save Syria and stabilize Middle East, Russia’s envoy to US says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 22, 4:47 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russia’s modern Armed Forces fulfill their mission honorably, Anatoly Antonov emphasized

Share
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. The destruction of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and other extremists helped preserve the Syrian state, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told a reception on occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day in Washington.

"Russia’s modern Armed Forces fulfill their mission honorably. They preserve and enrich fine traditions of previous generations. In Syria with the decisive role of the Russian military a devastating blow was dealt against international terrorism. The defeat of the IS group and other extremists allowed preserving Syria’s state and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East," the ambassador said.

Unfortunately, the situation in the world remains tough, he noted. "The intensity of old conflicts is not weakening, new hotbeds of tensions are emerging, and the arms race is encouraged. The root cause of many problems is the violation of the principle of one and indivisible security. That’s why it is so important to foster international cooperation, including enhancing ties and mutual understanding between the military," the diplomat said.

"Our common goal is to create the system of guarantees for equal security, which is based on collective efforts of all interested states. But this is the only way for us to be able to ensure peace and calm for our citizens," Antonov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Persons
Anatoly Antonov
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
