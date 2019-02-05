Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to take part in Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on February 14

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 05, 13:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin will hold a trilateral summit on Syria with the Iranian and Turkish presidents and a separate bilateral meeting with his counterpart Hassan Rouhani on February 14 in Sochi

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will carry out a trilateral summit on Syria with the Iranian and Turkish presidents and a separate bilateral meeting with his counterpart Hassan Rouhani on February 14 in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There is an isolated meeting with Rouhani on [Vladimir Putin’s] schedule: it will be held on February 14 in Sochi on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting on Syria between Putin, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Rouhani," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria experience prompts need for military satellite grouping, says Russian defense chief
2
Russian Army may give up 5.45mm rounds for Kalashnikov assault rifles
3
Defense chief: Russia needs to develop ground-based cruise and hypersonic missiles by 2020
4
Press review: Vietnam likely to host Trump-Kim, Trump-Xi summits and Russia goes cashless
5
Russia’s top diplomat indicates US deploying missile launchers to Japan violates INF
6
Russia pledges to help Tajikistan modernize its army, fortify borders
7
Bomb threat saying Moscow and suburban malls, cinemas booby-trapped proven false
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT