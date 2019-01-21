Kremlin slams EU decision to impose new sanctions

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not support the EU’s decision to introduce sanctions against Russia, namely due to the Skripal incident. "It is negative," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, when asked to describe Russia’s reaction to the decision.

In response to a question informing that the EU is planning to introduce sanctions against several people, including Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, accused of an attempt on the life of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Russian presidential spokesman stressed that "they are suspected without any basis, there has been no proof so far."

"We are all familiar with the infamous photographs of these two citizens in the UK. But at the same time, there are many photos of Russian citizens in the UK, and they do not serve as direct proof. We are not aware of any more substantive and specific proof, which is why we have a negative reaction to such decisions," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the UK did not provide Russia with any proof concerning the incident. "In this case, the situation has not changed, in our opinion," he concluded.

EU sanctions

According to earlier reports, foreign ministers of 28 EU member countries are planning to draft the first blacklist in accordance with the Council's new regulations against those held responsible by the EU for producing and using chemical weapons. The decision will be made during the first planned session of the Council of Europe, set to be held on Monday.

It is expected that the sanctions would affect four Russian citizens considered members of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Department (GRU), who are accused of an assassination attempt against former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The foreign ministers are also planning to extend sanctions against Syrian officials, including 15 Syrian citizens and companies on the sanctions list. The Council of Europe aims to discuss the plan on counteracting disinformation in the EU and outside of it, with Russia seen as the main source of said disinformation.

The Council of Europe will approve the decision made by 28 EU ambassadors last week. A source in the EU informed TASS earlier that the ambassadors approved the introduction of sanctions against four persons deemed to be "GRU employees", which includes Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, allegedly involved in the Skripal poisoning.