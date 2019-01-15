Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin slams allegations of Putin-Trump collusion as conspiracy theory

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 11:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sanctions are a very serious thing, Peskov stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Read also

Diplomat slams US ambassador's ‘unacceptable’ letters to German firms over Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump don’t have any personal deals and all sanctions against Moscow are real and very serious, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty weekly newspaper published on Tuesday.

"This is delving into conspiracy theory, which has nothing to do with reality," Peskov said, commenting on a popular idea in the US that the Russian and US leaders have some personal arrangement and that all sanctions against Moscow are some child’s game that will soon come to an end. "Sanctions are no child’s game, this is a very serious thing," Peskov stressed.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, any threats to impose restrictions on carrying out the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project "are an explicit attempt to ensure a competitive advantage for US liquefied gas, which is more expensive than Russian (gas)."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian security chief warns Ukraine could lose statehood
2
Roscosmos chief says US visit cancelled because ‘second American civil war’ underway
3
PM Medvedev believes global trend of abandoning dollar will only grow
4
Russia not going to enter any arms race, says security chief
5
MC-21 aircraft to be certified in 2020
6
Putin to discuss bilateral relations with Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday
7
Press review: Russia won’t submit to US demands on INF and Belarus flirts with West
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT