Putin and Erdogan agree to hold talks soon, but exact date is not determined - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 6. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan do have intentions to hold talks soon, but the date of the exact meeting is still under negotiations, said presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday, in response to the request to comment on Turkish press statements, that Erdogan may come to Russia for talks with his counterpart in January.

"The leaders agreed that the meeting would be soon, but the exact date has not yet been determined," said Peskov.

On Sunday, Anadolu News Agency reported that President Erdogan intends to come to the Russian Federation in January. According to the media source, the leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, including the situation in Syria and the contract for the purchase by Ankara of an S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the end of December 2018, the Turkish delegation, which included the heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense, included negotiations in Moscow with Russian colleagues. The parties discussed the situation in Syria and the withdrawal of American troops from this Arab country. Following the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister announced Ankara’s intentions to continue close cooperation with Moscow in Syria.