Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Erdogan agree to hold talks soon, but exact date is not determined - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 06, 16:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier Anadolu News Agency reported that Turkish President intends to come to the Russia in January

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 6. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan do have intentions to hold talks soon, but the date of the exact meeting is still under negotiations, said presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday, in response to the request to comment on Turkish press statements, that Erdogan may come to Russia for talks with his counterpart in January.

"The leaders agreed that the meeting would be soon, but the exact date has not yet been determined," said Peskov.

On Sunday, Anadolu News Agency reported that President Erdogan intends to come to the Russian Federation in January. According to the media source, the leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, including the situation in Syria and the contract for the purchase by Ankara of an S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the end of December 2018, the Turkish delegation, which included the heads of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense, included negotiations in Moscow with Russian colleagues. The parties discussed the situation in Syria and the withdrawal of American troops from this Arab country. Following the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister announced Ankara’s intentions to continue close cooperation with Moscow in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
President Putin attends Christmas service at Transfiguration Cathedral in St. Petersburg
2
Patriarch Kirill calls for kindness on Orthodox Christmas
3
Putin and Erdogan agree to hold talks soon, but exact date is not determined - Kremlin
4
Location of Russian sailors captured in Gulf of Guinea is unknown - embassy
5
Cancellation of Rogozin's visit could disrupt the joint mission of US and Russia to Venus
6
Christmas service starts in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior
7
Putin signs bill to ban all forms of cruelty to animals
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT