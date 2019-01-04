Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 04, 15:25 UTC+3

According to the Kremlin press service, the conversation was initiated by the Israeli side

Share
1 pages in this article
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Mentsel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed over the phone the situation in Syria, including in light of Washington’s plans to withdraw US troops from that country, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"The discussion focused on developments in Syria, including in light of the United States’ plans to withdraw its troops from that country. They pointed to the need for the final defeat of terrorism and speedy achievement of a political settlement in Syria. To that end, the parties reaffirmed their mutual determination to strengthen coordination through military and diplomatic channels," the press service said.

Netanyahu also offered his condolences to the leadership and people of Russia on the tragic events in Magnitogorsk.

According to the Kremlin press service, the conversation was initiated by the Israeli side.

On December 19, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to begin the withdrawal of US forces from Syria. He noted that the United States had succeeded in its mission to defeat the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) and that it was time to bring American troops home. According to US officials, the withdrawal of the US forces will take from 60 to 100 days.

Washington began its military operation against the Islamic State in Iraq in June 2014 and in Syria - in September 2014.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Benjamin Netanyahu
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russians killed in coalition’s airstrike in Syria
2
Putin signs bill to ban all forms of cruelty to animals
3
France extradites ex-Moscow Region Finance Minister Kuznetsov to Russia
4
Brazilian president says US military base may be established in Brazil
5
Whelan detained in Russia may hold not only US and British passports, says source
6
Russian diplomat says Britain requested consular access to Paul Whelan
7
Russia to fly 71 combat planes over Moscow on May 9 to mark Victory Day anniversary
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT