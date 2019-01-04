Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed over the phone the situation in Syria, including in light of Washington’s plans to withdraw US troops from that country, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"The discussion focused on developments in Syria, including in light of the United States’ plans to withdraw its troops from that country. They pointed to the need for the final defeat of terrorism and speedy achievement of a political settlement in Syria. To that end, the parties reaffirmed their mutual determination to strengthen coordination through military and diplomatic channels," the press service said.

Netanyahu also offered his condolences to the leadership and people of Russia on the tragic events in Magnitogorsk.

According to the Kremlin press service, the conversation was initiated by the Israeli side.

On December 19, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to begin the withdrawal of US forces from Syria. He noted that the United States had succeeded in its mission to defeat the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) and that it was time to bring American troops home. According to US officials, the withdrawal of the US forces will take from 60 to 100 days.

Washington began its military operation against the Islamic State in Iraq in June 2014 and in Syria - in September 2014.