Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin invites Lukashenko to pre-New Year working dinner to talk one on one

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 18:11 UTC+3

The Russian leader expressed satisfaction with "what we have in our bilateral relations"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 25./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to a pre-New Year dinner to discuss issues one-on-one.

"I suggest the following routine - we will listen to how our colleagues have worked, then we will give an opportunity to the delegations to communicate once again, and then I want to invite you separately to a working dinner ahead of the New Year," Putin told Lukashenko.

The two presidents discuss on Thursday energy problems among other issues. In the opening remarks at the talks, Putin stressed that much had already been done to settle thorny issues in the energy sector, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He said the relevant agencies had held consultations and were ready to present their reports. In any case, it is important for Moscow to continue a dialogue with Minsk on thorny issues, even if the sides fail to agree on certain issues immediately, the Russian president emphasized.

Putin expressed satisfaction with "what we have in our bilateral relations". "It is necessary to make every effort to see no difficulties in the future," the president said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
3
Greenback blues: Russian firms face pitfalls in dollar payments with partners
4
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Family of incarcerated Butina needs $436,000 to pay US lawyer’s fees
6
Press review: Erdogan to occupy northern Syria and how much does cyber sovereignty cost
7
Crimean head invites Syrian leader to attend Yalta economic forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT