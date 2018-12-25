Putin invites Lukashenko to pre-New Year working dinner to talk one on one

MOSCOW, December 25./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to a pre-New Year dinner to discuss issues one-on-one.

"I suggest the following routine - we will listen to how our colleagues have worked, then we will give an opportunity to the delegations to communicate once again, and then I want to invite you separately to a working dinner ahead of the New Year," Putin told Lukashenko.

The two presidents discuss on Thursday energy problems among other issues. In the opening remarks at the talks, Putin stressed that much had already been done to settle thorny issues in the energy sector, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He said the relevant agencies had held consultations and were ready to present their reports. In any case, it is important for Moscow to continue a dialogue with Minsk on thorny issues, even if the sides fail to agree on certain issues immediately, the Russian president emphasized.

Putin expressed satisfaction with "what we have in our bilateral relations". "It is necessary to make every effort to see no difficulties in the future," the president said.