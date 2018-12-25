Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to visit Serbia in January — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a visit to Serbia in January 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a visit to Serbia in January 2019, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

Read also
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia expects Putin’s visit on January 17, 2019, says president

"Preparations for the president’s visit to Serbia are underway, the visit is planned for January," Peskov said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he expected his Russian counterpart to visit Belgrade on January 17. The two leaders last met in Moscow on October 2, 2018.

According to the Serbian media, the two countries plan to sign 20 agreements during the Russian president’s visit. The implementation of joint energy, infrastructure and innovation projects will also be the center of attention.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier that an agreement on establishing a nuclear center in Serbia could be signed during Putin’s visit to the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
2
Azerbaijan’s president lauds ‘absolutely right' policy of supporting Russian language
3
Embassy chides London for ‘never missing an opportunity’ to hinder Russian media in UK
4
Putin to visit Serbia in January — Kremlin
5
Siberian deep freeze slashes military guard shifts, but beefs up calories in zoo diets
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and negotiations due to lower oil prices
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT