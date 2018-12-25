Putin to visit Serbia in January — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a visit to Serbia in January 2019, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

"Preparations for the president’s visit to Serbia are underway, the visit is planned for January," Peskov said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he expected his Russian counterpart to visit Belgrade on January 17. The two leaders last met in Moscow on October 2, 2018.

According to the Serbian media, the two countries plan to sign 20 agreements during the Russian president’s visit. The implementation of joint energy, infrastructure and innovation projects will also be the center of attention.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier that an agreement on establishing a nuclear center in Serbia could be signed during Putin’s visit to the country.