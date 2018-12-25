Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says no agreement on Turkish leader’s visit to Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 14:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, Erdogan told reporters after addressing the parliament that he planned to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. There is no any agreement on the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, no such agreements have been scheduled. I don’t have this information now," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan offers Putin to hold another summit on Syria’s Idlib

Earlier in the day, Erdogan told reporters after addressing the parliament that he planned to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

"Today or tomorrow [the Turkish] delegation will visit Moscow, and after that I will also hold talks with Putin," Erdogan said.

When asked on the format of the meeting, the Turkish leader said that it was highly likely that these would be face-to-face talks.

