Crimean head invites Syrian leader to attend Yalta economic forum

SIMFEROPOL, December 25. /TASS/. Crimean Republic’s Head Sergey Aksyonov has sent an invitation to Syrian President Bashar Assad to attend the Yalta International Economic Forum in April.

"I sent an official invitation, and we will know soon if the Syrian leader manages to come," Aksyonov told reporters on Tuesday.

The Fifth Yalta International Economic Forum will be held in Crimea on April 17-21, 2019. Over 3,000 participants from 100 countries have been invited to take part in the event. The French and Syrian delegations will be the forum’s honorary guests. Earlier, Vice President of France’s National Rally Louis Aliot said he planned to take part in the forum’s work as part of the French delegation. The far-right party’s leader Marine Le Pen announced plans to attend the forum’s plenary meeting on April 19.