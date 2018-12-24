Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s voting system meets global standards, but adjustments likely, says speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 24, 15:45 UTC+3 Moscow

Valentina Matvienko stressed that this applies to elections at all levels

Moscow, December 24. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, believes that the Russian electoral legislation is in line with the best international practices, but does not exclude fine-tuning it in the future so it takes into account the views of its citizens.

"While adjustments can never hurt, currently our electoral system meets… all the best international leading practices and requirements, but most importantly, (it) meets our requirements, [the requirements] of the Russian Constitution, our legislation aimed at ensuring the will of our citizens ", Matvienko said Monday at a press conference where the outcome of the Federation Council’s autumn session were discussed.

The speaker stressed that this applies to elections at all levels - municipal, regional, federal.

She recalled that a number of issues are currently being discussed in the area of electoral legislation for example, on rescheduling Election Day from September to another month. "[When choosing a date] there will always be problems, considering the number of time zones, environmental conditions, and so forth," the official said. In her opinion, it is necessary to consult the citizens and conduct opinion polls when addressing this issue.

Matvienko also noted that there is talk regarding the municipal filter (the number of signatures from municipal deputies and heads of municipalities for a candidate to the post of regional heads of the Russian Federation that need to be collected in order to get registered - TASS), and other issues."

"This should be discussed," the upper house speaker stressed.

