Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Support for Russia keeps growing despite West’s hostile anti-Russian crusade, says speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 24, 14:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Federation Council upper house’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Russian Federation Council upper house’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

© Russian Federation Council press service

Read also

Russian upper house speaker demands tit-for-tat steps against UK media amid RT probe

MOSCOW, December 24./TASS/. Support for Russia is growing on the global arena despite the anti-Russian policy actively pursued by the West, Russian Federation Council upper house’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told a news conference on Monday.

"Believe me, the number of Russia’s allies, explicit and implicit, is growing. No, they cannot vote openly, they are intimidated, they depend on Western gifts and other things. But we know very well and we understand that more and more people rationally assess the situation, the danger of this situation and rightness of Russia’s actions," Matviyenko said when asked what Russia should do given anti-Russian sanctions that Washington keeps slapping on it and anti-Russian resolutions passed by the UN General Assembly.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
3
Press review: Crimea, Donbass ready to deter Kiev and is the Syria exit a ‘gift’ to Russia
4
Support for Russia keeps growing despite West’s hostile anti-Russian crusade, says speaker
5
Early 2019 to be challenging for Russian economy, says minister
6
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
7
Rostec ready to participate in 5G development projects in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT