Support for Russia keeps growing despite West’s hostile anti-Russian crusade, says speaker

MOSCOW, December 24./TASS/. Support for Russia is growing on the global arena despite the anti-Russian policy actively pursued by the West, Russian Federation Council upper house’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told a news conference on Monday.

"Believe me, the number of Russia’s allies, explicit and implicit, is growing. No, they cannot vote openly, they are intimidated, they depend on Western gifts and other things. But we know very well and we understand that more and more people rationally assess the situation, the danger of this situation and rightness of Russia’s actions," Matviyenko said when asked what Russia should do given anti-Russian sanctions that Washington keeps slapping on it and anti-Russian resolutions passed by the UN General Assembly.