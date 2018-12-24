Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to address Federal Assembly in the first quarter of 2019

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 24, 13:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to reveal the date of the State of the Nation Address

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, Decemer 24./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to the Federal Assembly in the first quarter of next year, Russian Federation Council upper house Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told a news conference on Monday.

"Believe me, there are no hidden meanings, conspiracy versions that emerge in media outlets from time to time," the speaker said when asked why the president had not delivered his State of the Nation Address at the end of the outgoing year.

"The president has commitments to annually address the Federal Assembly, which he does on a regular basis. It is not specified there that this must be done before the New Year, there are no specific dates," she said.

"This year the president will deliver his address in March. The date will be coordinated depending on the president’s schedule, international commitments etc," Matviyenko said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to specify the date of the State of the Nation Address, saying "it is early at the moment to discuss a concrete date".

Putin’s previous State of the Nation Address was delivered on March 1, 2018. In fact, it reviewed the previous year, as Putin did not address the two houses of the Russian parliament in 2017. Previously, between 2008 and 2016, all addresses to the Federal Assembly came at the end of the year, in November or in December. Before that, from 2000 to 2007, they were delivered in the first half of the year, in April-May, with the exception of Putin’s very first State of the Nation Addressed delivered on July 8, 2000.

Read also

Putin may deliver his address to Federal Assembly in 2019

In the State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, the president assesses the situation in the country and designates the main trajectories in the domestic and foreign policy. It is not only the right, but also the duty of the head of state recorded in the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

This practice was introduced by President Boris Yeltsin, who delivered his first speech to the parliament on February 24, 1994. All in all, he had delivered six state of the nation addresses to the Federal Assembly. President Putin has addressed the Federal Assembly 14 times, while Dmitry Medvedev delivered four state of the nation addresses as President.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
3
Press review: Crimea, Donbass ready to deter Kiev and is the Syria exit a ‘gift’ to Russia
4
Support for Russia keeps growing despite West’s hostile anti-Russian crusade, says speaker
5
Early 2019 to be challenging for Russian economy, says minister
6
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
7
Rostec ready to participate in 5G development projects in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT