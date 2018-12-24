Putin praises Azerbaijani leader’s role in enhancing bilateral partnership

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his 57th birthday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

In his congratulatory telegram, the Russian leader noted that "Ilham Aliyev has a well-earned authority among fellow countrymen and abroad as an experienced and far-sighted politician and a true leader of his country."

Putin highly appreciates Aliyev’s "personal contribution to strengthening strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan and also expressed hope that constructive bilateral dialogue and close joint work will continue."

The Russian president wished the Azerbaijani president good health, prosperity and success in state activity, the press service said.