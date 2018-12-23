Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some questions asked at Putin’s news conference were rather complaints - Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 18:45 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

According to Dmitry Peskov, some information even "can be called a slander"

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 23. /TASS/. Some of the questions asked at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent end-of-the-year news conference were not actually questions but rather complaints, or even slander, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

Read also

Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

"Naturally, we were sorry to hear some question that had nothing to do with journalism, various complaints. As a matter of fact, they were rather petitions from citizens. These people were not journalists at all and, regrettably, they only used the time of those journalists who wanted to ask their questions."

Moreover, according to Peskov, some information was not true. "As a matter of fact, it can be called a slander," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, not all those accredited to the news conference proved to be journalists, hence the format of the event was a sort of mixture of a news conference for the press and a question-and-answer session with people. He said this problem needs to be analyzed not to mix these formats.

Nevertheless, he said it was a "brilliant" news conference. "It is still an unprecedented format. No other global leader can boast of being capable of maintaining such a format of speaking online either with the country’s citizens or with the mass media," Peskov stressed.

Putin’s 14th traditional end-of-the-year news conference took place in Moscow on December 20. A record-breaking number of journalists - 1,702 - were accredited to it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Putin is afraid of no questions, says Kremlin spokesman
3
BBC continues working in Russia, taking advantage of media benefits - Kremlin
4
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
5
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
6
Gerhard Schroeder criticizes US for exerting pressure on Germany over Nord Stream 2
7
Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT