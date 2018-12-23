Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s State Duma delegation arrives in Vietnam for official visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 13:30 UTC+3 HANOI

During the first day of the visit the Russian delegates laid wreaths at the mausoleum of Vietnam's first president Ho Chi Minh and also a memorial to the killed heroes, which was opened in 1994

Share
1 pages in this article

HANOI, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma delegation led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official two-day official visit to Vietnam on Sunday.

During the first day of the visit the Russian delegates laid wreaths at the mausoleum of Vietnam's first president Ho Chi Minh and also a memorial to the killed heroes, which was opened in 1994 on occasion of the 40th anniversary of Vitnam’s victory over the colonial French forces in Dien Bien Phu. Besides, the delegation also visited the Ho Chi Minh memorial complex and saw his flat, a summer house and an automobile park.

On Monday, Volodin will hold bilateral meetings with the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. "A meeting will also be held with President of Vietnam's National Assembly [unicameral parliament] Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. The sides will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam, including the parliamentary framework. The sides plan to sign regulations of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the State Duma and Vietnam's National Assembly," the press service said.

The last visit of the State Duma speaker to Vietnam took place over four years ago. On December 2-3, 2014, then-Speaker Sergey Naryshkin visited Hanoi. In February 2017, the delegation of Russia's Federation Council (upper house of parliament) led by Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko paid an official visit to Vietnam.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
3
Death toll in Indonesian tsunami soars to 168
4
Mine rescuers cannot reach out nine people blocked in Solikamsk mine due to smoke
5
Russian senator sees ‘sobering trend’ in UNGA vote on Crimean resolution
6
US instructs UN members to reject resolution on INF Treaty — Russian diplomat
7
Scherbakova wins gold in women's singles at Russian Figure Skating Championship
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT