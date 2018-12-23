Russia’s State Duma delegation arrives in Vietnam for official visit

HANOI, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma delegation led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official two-day official visit to Vietnam on Sunday.

During the first day of the visit the Russian delegates laid wreaths at the mausoleum of Vietnam's first president Ho Chi Minh and also a memorial to the killed heroes, which was opened in 1994 on occasion of the 40th anniversary of Vitnam’s victory over the colonial French forces in Dien Bien Phu. Besides, the delegation also visited the Ho Chi Minh memorial complex and saw his flat, a summer house and an automobile park.

On Monday, Volodin will hold bilateral meetings with the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. "A meeting will also be held with President of Vietnam's National Assembly [unicameral parliament] Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. The sides will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam, including the parliamentary framework. The sides plan to sign regulations of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the State Duma and Vietnam's National Assembly," the press service said.

The last visit of the State Duma speaker to Vietnam took place over four years ago. On December 2-3, 2014, then-Speaker Sergey Naryshkin visited Hanoi. In February 2017, the delegation of Russia's Federation Council (upper house of parliament) led by Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko paid an official visit to Vietnam.