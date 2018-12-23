Russian lawmaker ready to offer assistance for UN mission’s arrival in Crimea

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky has slammed the UN General Assembly’s resolution on alleged human rights violations in Crimea as biased.

"The UNGA again passed a Ukrainian resolution on alleged human rights violations in Crimea," Slutsky said, noting that although five fewer countries voted in favor of the document this year, it was still backed by the anti-Russian majority led by the United States.

"Again a biased approach and double standards prevailed at the UN platform, and cheap politics and Russophobic hysteria were victorious against the truth," the lawmaker told reporters on Sunday.

Slutsky rejected the allegations about oppression against Crimean citizens after the peninsula rejoined Russia in 2014. "This does not correspond to reality. Before agreeing with allegations that the human rights situation has deteriorated in Russia, I believe the UN representatives should better visit the peninsula and look at how its citizens live and talk to ordinary citizens as many European delegations have done. Then they could develop an objective stance on the real life of Crimeans and no such question would ever arise," he said.

The lawmaker noted that for his part he was "ready to provide any kind of assistance to the UN mission for visiting the peninsula."

The UN General Assembly on Saturday passed the Ukrainian resolution condemning alleged human rights violations in Crimea and "illegal establishment of laws, jurisdiction and administration" in the region. The UNGA’s fifth committee in charge of economic issues has refused to allocate funds to implement this decision.

The document, suggested by Kiev, was backed by 67 delegations this year, or five fewer than in 2017. Among those who supported the resolution were the United States, the European Union member-states, Turkey and Japan. Some 27 delegations voted against the document, including Russia, Belarus, China, India, Serbia, Syria, the Republic of South Africa, Nicaragua and Venezuela, while 70 countries abstained.