Putin congratulates Japanese emperor on 85th birthday

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Japanese Emperor Akihito on his 85th anniversary, the Kremlin website said on Sunday.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on occasion of your birthday," the telegram published on the Kremlin website said. "I would like to express confidence that Russian-Japanese relations will further develop to the benefit of our people and in the interests of ensuring security and stability in the Asia-Pacific Region."

Putin also congratulated Akihito on the upcoming New Year. The Russian president wished him and the members of the emperor’s family "good health and welfare, and happiness and prosperity to all Japanese citizens."

Akihito turns 85 on December 23. The emperor’s birthday is celebrated in Japan as a national holiday and is an official day off.