Duma speaker to start official two-day visit to Vietnam on Sunday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 6:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Sunday, the Russian delegation will lay wreaths at the mausoleum of Vietnam's fist president Ho Chi Minh

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma delegation led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will start its two-day official visit to Vietnam on Sunday, the press service of the lower house of parliament said.

Read also
Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh

Moscow remains Hanoi’s reliable ally — Vietnamese defense official

On Sunday, the Russian delegation will lay wreaths at the mausoleum of Vietnam's fist president Ho Chi Minh. The Russian delegation includes Duma's First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov, chairmen of Duma's committees and representatives of all Duma factions.

On Monday, Volodin will hold bilateral meetings with the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. "A meeting will also be held with President of Vietnam's National Assembly [unicameral parliament] Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. The sides will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam, including the parliamentary framework. The sides plan to sign regulations of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the State Duma and Vietnam's National Assembly," the press service said.

The last visit of the State Duma speaker to Vietnam took place over four years ago. On December 2-3, 2014, then-Speaker Sergey Naryshkin visited Hanoi. In February 2017, the delegation of Russia's Federation Council (upper house of parliament) led by Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko paid an official visit to Vietnam.

