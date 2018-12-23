Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kadyrov willing to end his tenure as Chechnya’s head

December 23, 0:24 UTC+3 GROZNY

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya since 2007

GROZNY, December 22. /TASS/. Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov wants to end his tenure as the regional governor, he said on the Moscow 24 TV channel on Saturday.

Kadyrov pointed out that he neither sees himself as a federal minister nor vies for a high-ranking position in the country. "I am not a man of this level," he added.

Kadyrov, 42, has ruled the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya since 2007. He was re-elected by the Chechen parliament in 2011 and won the gubernatorial election in 2016 with 97.5% of the vote.

