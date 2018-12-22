Russia’s speaker calls for development of parliamentary dimension of Russia-Belarus Union

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Speaker of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin believes a parliamentary dimension of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, including at international platforms, should be given an impetus.

"We need to develop the parliamentary dimension of the Union State," Volodin said on Saturday at a meeting of the 55th Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Simultaneously, he admitted the issues should be worked out between the two Foreign Ministries.

According to Volodin, the format of an international event initiated by Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus should be considered as well, and might include the formation of a unified legal space and harmonization of legislation in the fields of cooperation between Moscow and Minsk.