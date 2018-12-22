Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rejected INF Treaty resolution at UN General Assembly will enable US to ruin that document

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 22, 13:14 UTC+3

"Now that the INF treaty has been ruined, several regions in the world at once may be involved in the arms race, if not in a direct confrontation", Russia’s Foreign Ministry said

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The fact that the Russia-initiated resolution supporting the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) was voted down at the United Nations General Assembly will enable Washington to ruin the document thanks to those countries that rejected it, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Now that the INF treaty has been ruined, several regions in the world at once may be involved in the arms race, if not in a direct confrontation. Those countries’ policy of connivance or thoughtless over-compromising have virtually enabled Washington to ruin the document," the statement said.

