Russian envoy hopes profound changes in Russia-EU relations can be anticipated

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. There are grounds for believing that fundamental changes in relations between Russia and the European Union are possible, but it is difficult to predict when they will occur, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told reporters at the Moscow-Brussels video conference on Friday.

The diplomat noted that the outgoing year was a year of missed opportunities in relations between Russia and the EU. "Our relations continue to be abnormal," he said. "There are grounds for believing [that fundamental changes in Russia-EU relations are possible]. However, I won’t venture to predict when that will happen and how. [Relations between Russia and the EU] are currently in a state of a certain unstable balance."

Chizhov recalled that the latest EU summit had brought no changes concerning anti-Russian restrictive measures despite the fact that the Kerch Strait provocation organized by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko provided a convenient excuse for stepping up anti-Russian sanctions. "However, that did not happen, the majority refrained from drastic measures. The European Union’s stance on the issue has thus remained unchanged," he stressed.

On December 13, the EU heads of state and government decided to extend economic sanctions against Russia, which will expire on January 31. The decision was based on a report on the progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. These reports state that Russia is the only party responsible for the implementation of these accords. At the same time, the EU ignores the fact that Kiev fails to honor its commitment under these agreements.

Economic sanctions against Russia were imposed in July 2014 after the crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine. The sanctions have been extended and expanded more than once. In March 2015, the EU said at its summit they could only be removed once the Minsk agreements were implemented.