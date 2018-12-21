Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian envoy points to good understanding with EU on Iran nuclear deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Extensive contacts continue, according to the Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union continue to maintain extensive contacts concerning the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said during a video link between Moscow and Brussels on Friday.

"We are in close contact with the EU," Chizhov said. "Brussels is considering a special mechanism that will make it possible to continue cooperating with Iran," he added.

"Extensive contacts continue, we have a rather high level of mutual understanding," the Russian envoy noted.

On December 10, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that in the coming weeks, the EU and Iran would finalize a financial mechanism to bypass US sanctions on Tehran.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would not abandon the JCPOA and would continue to comply with its obligations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA would violate the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. He added that Russia would seek to maintain the agreement despite US plans to resume sanctions against Iran.

