Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to host Hamas-Fatah meeting — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A diplomat says Russia is ready to host a Hamas-Fatah meeting

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

UN General Assembly rejects US-led draft resolution condemning Hamas

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to host a Hamas-Fatah meeting, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Russia will welcome anyone the two organizations will decide to send, no matter if they are top members or just representatives.

"In our view, it is very important for the two organizations to hold a meeting and agree to restore Palestinian unity," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

Bogdanov also pointed out that Russia had always supported Egypt’s efforts to foster intra-Palestinian reconciliation, including meetings in Cairo and Egyptian delegations’ visits to Palestine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia not inclined to exaggerate US role in IS defeat in Syria
2
Press review: Putin’s annual press conference and winners and losers in Trump's Syria exit
3
Proton-M carrier rocket puts into orbit Defense Ministry’s spacecraft
4
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
5
Financier William Browder charged with organizing crime syndicate
6
Kremlin: no private military companies exist in Russia
7
Diplomat comments on Pentagon chief’s resignation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT