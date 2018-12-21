Russia ready to host Hamas-Fatah meeting — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to host a Hamas-Fatah meeting, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Russia will welcome anyone the two organizations will decide to send, no matter if they are top members or just representatives.

"In our view, it is very important for the two organizations to hold a meeting and agree to restore Palestinian unity," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

Bogdanov also pointed out that Russia had always supported Egypt’s efforts to foster intra-Palestinian reconciliation, including meetings in Cairo and Egyptian delegations’ visits to Palestine.