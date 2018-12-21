Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Brotherly love: Most Ukrainians feel kinship with Russians, says Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 11:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

When asked about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman assured that Russia "would have to support the people of Donbass against all the odds"

© Denis Vyshinskiy/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Many Ukrainian citizens still hold a deep fraternal affinity with Russians and have nothing to do with the Russophobic policy pursued by the current Ukrainian authorities, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program aired by Russia’s Channel One.

Read also

Poll shows Russians view situation in Ukraine as anarchy

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very consistent in his policy of differentiating between the Russophobic Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian people." "The more so since a sizeable part of this people continues to have fraternal feelings towards Russians," Peskov stressed.

When asked about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman assured that Russia "would have to support the people of Donbass, who were rejected by their own country, by all available means and against all the odds."

Peskov recalled that Kiev had refused to pay pensions and welfare benefits to Donbass residents, to supply medicines and so on. "The Russian Federation has picked that baton, and it will continue to provide that support," he concluded.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
