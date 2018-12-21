Almost no one in US administration can take unbiased look at Russia-US ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Almost no one in US President Donald Trump’s administration is capable of taking an unbiased look at relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during the "Big Game" broadcast, aired by Russia’s Channel One on Thursday night.

"Regretfully, almost no one in Washington… is currently willing and capable of making an unbiased estimate of what is currently going on between America and Russia," the Kremlin official said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina after Ukraine’s provocation in the Kerch Strait.

Peskov added that no one in Trump’s inner circle informed the president about the violation of Russia’s maritime border by Ukrainian sailors, their aiming at Russian border guards and ignoring their legitimate demands. Besides, no one advised the president to discuss the Kerch Strait incident directly with the Russian leader, even to express the US condemnation in a face-to-face conversation.

"Instead, there are people who are ready to use any move by [Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko - regardless of whether it is positive or negative - to give it anti-Russian bias, to paint it in anti-Russian colors," the Kremlin official added.

"Well, that’s what I think was the main reason for [the cancellation of the Putin-Trump meeting]," he said.