Moscow expects Turkey, Israel to eventually recognize reunification with Crimea — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 3:08 UTC+3
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW. December 21. /TASS/. Moscow expects that it would eventually persuade Turkey and Israel to recognize Crima’s right for reunification with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday night.

"In the context of Crimea, neither Ankara nor Tel Aviv are yet ready to agree to our reasons that the process of Crimea’s reunification with Russia was fully compliant with the international law, and that no other term can be applied to describe it. But we hope that we would eventually persuade our partners in Turkey and Israel that the choice made by the people of Crimea several years ago, the expression of the people's will, was a right thing," the Kremlin official said in the "Big Game" broadcast, aired by Russia’s Channel One on Thursday night.

Peskov described Turkey and Israel as partner nations, adding that Moscow, Ankara and Tel-Aviv have similar interests in many areas, and this "has certain practical importance."

"This practical aspect is reflected in the cooperation and interaction that we have, including in Syrian affairs," he added. "However, this does not mean that our stance coincides with those of Turkey and Ankara on all matters. There are certain areas, where our positions differ.".

Crimea and Sevastopol
