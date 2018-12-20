Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat comments on new US sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 20, 17:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
The US Department of the Treasury building in Washington, DC

US expands sanctions against Russia over elections, cyber-attacks, Skripal case

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. New US sanctions prove that Washington continues to pursue a policy aimed at raising tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

"As we can see, Washington continues to pursue a policy aimed at raising bilateral tensions. We would like to reiterate that the United States’ extraterritorial sanctions are an illegitimate and - as Washington must have already seen - ineffective tool," he said. "Russia does not give in to pressure," Ryabkov added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that Washington’s "short-sighted approach is not in line with the interests of the two countries’ people, as it undermines prospects for improving relations."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia launches production of upgraded Tu-160 strategic bombers
2
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
3
Attempts to solve political problems in Donbass militarily 'self-defeating', says Putin
4
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
5
Poles horrified at Ukraine’s glorification of Nazi quisling, says community leader
6
Russian strategic Tu-160 bomber test-fires 12 missiles
7
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT