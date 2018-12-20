Diplomat comments on new US sanctions

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. New US sanctions prove that Washington continues to pursue a policy aimed at raising tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement published on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

"As we can see, Washington continues to pursue a policy aimed at raising bilateral tensions. We would like to reiterate that the United States’ extraterritorial sanctions are an illegitimate and - as Washington must have already seen - ineffective tool," he said. "Russia does not give in to pressure," Ryabkov added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that Washington’s "short-sighted approach is not in line with the interests of the two countries’ people, as it undermines prospects for improving relations."