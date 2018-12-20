Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin: enshrinement of national idea in Constitution is matter of extensive discussion

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 20, 17:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president stressed that ideology as a driving force is prohibited in the Constitution, "but no one prohibited patriotism"

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the possible enshrinement of a national idea in the Russian Constitution is a matter of an extensive public discussion.

During the annual news conference a journalist reiterated about the state leader’s words on patriotism as a national idea and asked whether it could be enshrined in the Russian Constitution, which should be amended for this purpose.

Putin responded that ideology as a driving force is prohibited in the Constitution, "but no one prohibited patriotism." "I heard it. It is an issue of an extensive public discussion," the president said.

Answering another question at the news conference earlier, Putin said that "patriotism cannot but serve as a foundation for consolidating" the state. The president added that he considers as "harmless" the discussion of the ideas which could be used as a foundation for state ideology. He hopes that the mass media will support the voiced proposal to discuss the "nature - Motherland - people" triad as one of the possible variants.

