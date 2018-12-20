Putin recalls presidential elections, FIFA World Cup as major events of 2018

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the two biggest highlights of the outgoing year were the presidential elections and the FIFA World Cup.

When asked about the most important event of 2018 at his annual news conference, Putin said there were two major events. "The presidential election, naturally. It was crucial for the entire country," he said. "And the FIFA World Cup. It also proved to be important for the entire country and for the entire world, as it turned out."

The presidential elections were held in Russia on March 18, 2018. Putin won in the first round of voting with 76.69% of the vote.

Russia hosted the 21st FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Matches were held at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities.