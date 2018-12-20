Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to meet with acting Armenian PM next week

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 20, 15:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin disagreed with the statement that relations between Russia and Armenia had to be restored, and said they "have nothing that collapsed and needs to be restored"

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold talks with Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next week.

"The Armenian people has historically been the Russian people’s close ally in the South Caucasus, and I hope it will continue that way. We need to proceed from the realities of the current situation in the world and in the region, to proceed from our needs and capabilities. We will discuss that in the near future with Mr. Pashinyan who is due to pay a visit [to Russia] next week," Putin told reporters at his annual news conference.

Putin disagreed with the statement that relations between Russia and Armenia had to be restored. "What is to be restored? We have nothing that collapsed and needs to be restored. We have a smooth relationship with Armenia. It is our strategic partner in the region and in the world in general, a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union," the president stressed.

