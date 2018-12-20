Putin says restoration of socialism in Russia impossible

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he believes restoration of socialism in the country is impossible.

"I believe this [restoration of socialism in Russia] is impossible," he said at his annual news conference. "Profound changes in society are such that restoration of socialism <…> is impossible."

He added though that "certain elements of socialization of economy and social sphere are possible."

"That [restoration of socialism] is always related to expenditures and, eventually, an economic dead end," Putin stressed.