Putin says restoration of socialism in Russia impossible

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 20, 13:47 UTC+3

The Russian leader stressed that "certain elements of socialization of economy and social sphere are possible"

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he believes restoration of socialism in the country is impossible.

"I believe this [restoration of socialism in Russia] is impossible," he said at his annual news conference. "Profound changes in society are such that restoration of socialism <…> is impossible."

He added though that "certain elements of socialization of economy and social sphere are possible."

"That [restoration of socialism] is always related to expenditures and, eventually, an economic dead end," Putin stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT