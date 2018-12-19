Kremlin comments on US-Turkey deal on Patriot missile systems

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The sale of US Patriot missile systems to Turkey won’t affect in any way the Moscow-Ankara deal on S-400 deliveries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"These are unrelated processes and in this case we are implementing the accords we have with the Turkish colleagues. The project and the contract on S-400s is at the stage of its implementation and it will be continued," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether the decision to supply US Patriot surface-to-air missile systems would affect Russia’s accords with Ankara.

Russia sees no grounds to mistrust Turkey, which undertook commitments not to disclose data about Russia’s S-400 missile system to third parties, he said.

Peskov commented on media reports citing sources that Turkey has allegedly promised to provide access for US technical personnel to Russia’s S-400 system, which will be delivered under the Russian-Turkish contract.

As a rule, Russia’s military and technical cooperation with other partners is fulfilled under legal commitments on not disclosing sensitive information related to this cooperation, Peskov explained.

"The Turkish side has these commitments. We don’t see any grounds to mistrust our Turkish partners," Peskov said.